unilad
Advert

Up To 100 Dead As Tornadoes Sweep Through The US

by : Cameron Frew on : 11 Dec 2021 14:59
Up To 100 Dead As Tornadoes Sweep Through The US@spann/Twitter/Alamy

Up to 100 may have been killed by a spate of tornadoes barrelling across the US.

Tornadoes have been ripping through Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois, causing serious destruction and leaving tens of thousands without power.

Advert

Early this morning, December 11, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear told a news conference he feared the death toll would ‘exceed 50…  I fear that there are more than 50 dead in Kentucky… probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100, it’s devastating.’

Beshear described it as ‘one of the toughest nights in Kentucky’s history’, with ‘some of the worst tornado damage’ the state has experienced ‘in a long time’. A state of emergency has since been announced in Kentucky.

According to The New York Times, more than 100 people were inside a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, when the tornado hit. ‘We believe we’ll lose at least dozens of those individuals,’ Beshear said.

Advert

An Amazon warehouse was also severely damaged, with local emergency services describing it as a ‘mass casualty incident’.

‘The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now. We’re assessing the situation and will share additional information when it’s available,’ an Amazon spokesperson said.

Advert

Sheriff Matt Sanderson of Hopkins County also explained to WKYT-TV how two children were found in a bathtub which had been pulled from the house by the force of the wind. ‘There were two children in the Barnsley area that were missing and they were actually found in a bathtub not where the house was originally standing,’ he said.

In Arkansas, at least one person was killed and several others injured after a tornado hit the Monette Manor nursing home, with around 20 people trapped inside as it collapsed, as per Sky News. There have also been three storm-related deaths in Tennessee.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Most Read StoriesMost Read

More Than 260,000 People Are Attending 10 Downing Street Christmas Rave
News

More Than 260,000 People Are Attending 10 Downing Street Christmas Rave

Pfizer CEO Says We Might ‘Need A Fourth Dose’ Of The Vaccine
News

Pfizer CEO Says We Might ‘Need A Fourth Dose’ Of The Vaccine

Man Shot Dead After Armed Officers Stop Vehicle In Kensington
News

Man Shot Dead After Armed Officers Stop Vehicle In Kensington

Netflix Drops New Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer
Film and TV

Netflix Drops New Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: News, kentucky, Now, US

Credits

The New York Times and 1 other

  1. The New York Times

    Live Updates: Tornadoes Hit Several States, With at Least 50 Dead in Kentucky

  2. Sky News

    US tornadoes: Up to 100 people may have been killed in Kentucky, official says

 