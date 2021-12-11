Up To 100 Dead As Tornadoes Sweep Through The US

@spann/Twitter/Alamy

Up to 100 may have been killed by a spate of tornadoes barrelling across the US.

Tornadoes have been ripping through Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois, causing serious destruction and leaving tens of thousands without power.

Early this morning, December 11, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear told a news conference he feared the death toll would ‘exceed 50… I fear that there are more than 50 dead in Kentucky… probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100, it’s devastating.’

Beshear described it as ‘one of the toughest nights in Kentucky’s history’, with ‘some of the worst tornado damage’ the state has experienced ‘in a long time’. A state of emergency has since been announced in Kentucky.

According to The New York Times, more than 100 people were inside a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, when the tornado hit. ‘We believe we’ll lose at least dozens of those individuals,’ Beshear said.

An Amazon warehouse was also severely damaged, with local emergency services describing it as a ‘mass casualty incident’.

‘The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now. We’re assessing the situation and will share additional information when it’s available,’ an Amazon spokesperson said.

Sheriff Matt Sanderson of Hopkins County also explained to WKYT-TV how two children were found in a bathtub which had been pulled from the house by the force of the wind. ‘There were two children in the Barnsley area that were missing and they were actually found in a bathtub not where the house was originally standing,’ he said.

In Arkansas, at least one person was killed and several others injured after a tornado hit the Monette Manor nursing home, with around 20 people trapped inside as it collapsed, as per Sky News. There have also been three storm-related deaths in Tennessee.