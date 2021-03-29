US Army Base In Japan Reportedly Poisoning Drinking Water Of Half A Million People

PA Images

A US army base in Japan is allegedly poisoning drinking water with substances linked to cancer.

The drinking water is said to be used by nearly half a million people living in Japan’s Okinawa prefecture; a third of the prefecture’s population.

The American base is home to more than 20,000 Japanese and American employees. It’s believed they are the ones contaminating the waters with per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The ordeal is being described as the island’s ‘worst case of environmental contamination in the [its] history.’

According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease (ATSDR), PFAS are linked to testicular and kidney cancer, as well as high cholesterol, decreased vaccine response, changes in liver enzymes and increased risk of high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia in pregnant women.

PFAS are ‘virtually indestructible in nature’ and are used to create food wrapping, non-stick cookware and military firefighting foams, The Diplomat reports.

Okinawan residents first became aware of the problem in 2016 after authorities tested the water and discovered high levels of PFAS near the army base. Further investigations near the base then took place, which found increased levels of the substances in nearby spring water, fish and farmers’ fields.

The levels peaked at 120 parts per trillion, almost double the recommended amount of 70 parts per trillion.

Despite being discovered five years ago, the problem hasn’t improved and a team of Kyoto University researchers found people living in the prefecture had four times more PFAS in their blood than that of their Japanese counterparts living in different areas, The Globe Post reports.

It was also found that people living near the base were suffering from liver-related problems and high cholesterol levels – two of the known side effects to PFAS exposure.

The issue was further highlighted last year when Poisoning the Pacific: The US Military’s Secret Dumping of Plutonium, Chemical Weapons, and Agent Orange, written by Jon Mitchell, was released in October 2020. According to The Guardian, the book is based on more than 12,000 pages of documents obtained under the US Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Discussing the book and the ongoing problems in Okinawan, Mitchell said in an interview with the newspaper:

US authorities have repeatedly tried to cover up contamination through lies, disinformation and attacks on reporters. I have experienced this pressure firsthand. Colleagues warned me against continuing my investigations. What particularly motivated me to keep filing FOIAs and digging for evidence was the very real impact my research was having for veterans exposed to Agent Orange on Okinawa.

The military continues to deny that it is the source of the contaminations.