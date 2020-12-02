US Attorney General Finds 'No Voter Fraud That Would Overturn Election' PA Images

US Attorney General William Barr has found no evidence to suggest that voter fraud would have overturned the results of the US election.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 3, Barr revealed that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Homeland Security had investigated claims of systematic fraud ‘and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that’.

Since the November 3 election, President Donald Trump has repeatedly made unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud, with members of his legal defence team having made unsubstantiated allegations of an international plot to get President-elect Joe Biden in the White House.

Donald Trump PA Images

Speaking with the AP, Barr said US attorneys and FBI agents had followed up on specific complaints and information they had received, however ‘to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election’.

These comments are particularly notable as Barr has been one of Trump’s most supportive allies, and repeatedly spoke about the perceived threat of voter fraud prior to the election.

Barr issued a directive to US attorneys last month that allowed them to pursue ‘substantial allegations’ of voting irregularities before the election had been certified. This was despite no evidence having been found at that time to suggest such widespread fraud has occurred.

This memorandum gave prosecutors the authority to circumvent department policy, and soon afterwards, the department’s most senior elections crime official, Richard Pilger, announced that he would be stepping aside on account of the memo.

Donald Trump PA Images

Barr told AP:

There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the [Department of Homeland Security] and DoJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that.

Barr stated that people were confusing the use of the federal criminal justice system with claims that should be made in civil lawsuits. He went on to explain that a remedy for such complaints would be a top-down audit by either state or local officials, which would not involve DoJ officials.

Barr continued:

There’s a growing tendency to use the criminal justice system as sort of a default fix-all, and people don’t like something they want the Department of Justice to come in and ‘investigate’.

Barr PA

However, Barr explained that there must be an actual basis to believe a crime had taken place in the first place:

Most claims of fraud are very particularized to a particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct. They are not systemic allegations and those have been run down; they are being run down. Some have been broad and potentially cover a few thousand votes. They have been followed up on.

President Trump did not immediately comment on Barr’s findings. However, his campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis have made the following joint statement:

With the greatest respect to the Attorney General, his opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities and evidence of systemic fraud.

Earlier that same day, Trump claimed his team had found ‘truckloads’ of illegal votes for Joe Biden. However, they have yet to show any evidence of voter fraud having taken place.