US Authorities Grow Increasingly Frustrated At Prince Andrew’s Failure To Cooperate

A civil case filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, alleging Prince Andrew had sexually abused her, is adding to the frustration of US authorities with the Duke.

Prince Andrew was friends with disgraced American socialite Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and later killed himself in his prison cell while awaiting a verdict on the charges pressed against him.

As a result of his death, attention has been drawn to his close associates Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is currently facing charges of the enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury. However, Prince Andrew and his legal team have reportedly not cooperated with authorities for more than three years.

The Independent has now reported that ‘people familiar with authorities’ investigations into Mr Epstein’s business’ have said the lack of information shared regarding the investigation is causing ‘diplomatic strain’, as US law enforcement and diplomats raise the matter with their British counterparts.

Additionally, in 2020, Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said US authorities had received ‘zero cooperation’ from the prince. This appears to still be the case, despite the Duke of York committing to help the FBI in 2019 during an interview with the BBC.

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, told the Financial Times that Prince Andrew would make a public comment. Nonetheless, these comments would come when ‘the time is right’ and she was not ‘legally allowed’ to discuss the matter further.

Authorities are seeking further information on the prince’s connection with Epstein, and his alleged affair with Giuffre. Giuffre was 17 at the time and is claiming she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew while she was being trafficked by Epstein. The prince has consistently denied these claims.