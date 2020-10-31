US Becomes First Country To Record 100,000 Daily Coronavirus Cases
The United States has become the first country to record 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.
An estimated 100,233 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the States on Friday, October 30, up from 91,000 reported the day before.
As a result, the US has now become the first country in the world surpass 100,000 new cases in a day, according to a tally by Reuters.
Despite president Donald Trump claiming that the end of the pandemic is ‘in sight’ in the run up to the presidential election, the US is currently reporting more than one new COVID-19 case every single second.
Since the pandemic began, as many as nine million cases of the virus have been reported in the country, making up almost 3% of all the people who live in the United States. Meanwhile, nearly 230,000 people have lost their lives to the virus in America alone.
With the US presidential election just a few days away, much of the recent campaigning has been centred around the pandemic.
Despite the figures speaking for themselves, Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US is ‘rounding the turn’ of the pandemic.
Speaking at a campaign rally in Florida on Friday, the president told supporters:
We’re rounding the turn, with or without the vaccine, we have the vaccines – they’re going to be great – but with or without it we’re rounding the turn.
Normal life, that’s all we want, fully resuming, we want normal life to fully resume, and that’s happening.
This month alone, 31 of the country’s 52 states have seen new record increases in new cases, including five of the states considered to be on Trump’s ‘must win’ list, if he’s to be successful in the election: Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
