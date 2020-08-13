US Calls For Showerhead Change After Trump Complains Of Issues Washing Hair
Despite there being an ongoing pandemic and an election round the corner, Trump seems to have more pressing matters to address – his hair.
The US president has apparently complained about the country’s current showerhead rules and how it effects his ever-important hair routine. Now, the Trump administration is wanting to change law that’s stood for 28 years so showerheads can allow more water to flow through.
Under a 1992 law, showerheads in the US are not allowed to produce more than 2.5 gallons of water per minute. However, yesterday, August 12, the Trump administration proposed to change the rule so it applies to each nozzle, not per fixture.
While this may keep the president happy, consumer and conservation groups have called the move ‘silly’.
Trump first complained about it last month on the White House South Lawn, saying:
So showerheads – you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair – I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect.
Shame he doesn’t have the same view on his tan.
Andrew deLaski, executive director of the energy conservation group Appliance Standards Awareness Project, has expressed his concerns over the potential change.
He told AP News that with the proposed rules applying to individual nozzles rather than showerheads, ‘you could have 10, 15 gallons per minute powering out of the showerhead, literally probably washing you out of the bathroom.’ deLaski added there’s been ‘no public outcry’, meaning it’s just Trump who has complained about it.
deLaski continued:
Frankly it’s silly. The country faces serious problems. We’ve got a pandemic, serious long-term drought throughout much of the West. We’ve got global climate change. Showerheads aren’t one of our problems.
If the president needs help finding a good shower, we can point him to some great consumer websites that help you identify a good showerhead that provides a dense soak and a good shower.
Energy Department spokesperson Shaylyn Hynes claims the 2013 Obama definition of showerhead clashes with what Congress intended and the standards of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. However, David Friedman, Consumer Reports vice president and former acting assistant energy secretary, said a 2016 test of showerheads by Consumer Reports found the best rated showerheads met federal standards.
Showerheads aside, I think we can all agree the president has bigger fish to fry than worrying about his hair being ‘perfect’.
