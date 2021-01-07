unilad
US Capitol Police Chief Says Trump’s ‘Criminal’ Mob Used Chemical Irritants On Officers

by : Cameron Frew on : 07 Jan 2021 18:04
US Capitol Police Chief Says Trump's 'Criminal' Mob Used Chemical Irritants On OfficersUS Capitol Police Chief Says Trump's 'Criminal' Mob Used Chemical Irritants On OfficersPA Images

Trump’s ‘criminal’ rioters ‘actively attacked’ law enforcement with metal pipes, chemical irritants and other weapons, according to the chief of the US Capitol Police.

Yesterday, January 6, supporters of the sitting POTUS stormed Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. in a bid to prevent Congress from finalising Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election.

The violent, chaotic events saw the death of four people, with at least 52 people arrested and many photographed participating in illegal behaviour inside the building.

Trump Supporters Storm US CapitolTrump Supporters Storm US CapitolPA Images

Footage had emerged of the mob smashing windows to enter the building, with some extremists filmed intimidating and chasing a lone police officer. According to the police chief, the rioters came prepared with an array of weapons.

In a statement, Steven Sund wrote: 

United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers and our law enforcement partners responded valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions as they stormed the United States Capitol Building.

These individuals actively attacked USCP Officers and other uniformed law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants, and took up other weapons against our officers. They were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage.

Sund also confirmed the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by an unidentified officer inside the building. They’ve been placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation.

Capitol RiotCapitol RiotPA Images

He wrote, ‘The violent attack on the US Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.  Maintaining public safety in an open environment – specifically for First Amendment activities – has long been a challenge. The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities.’

Sund added, ‘But make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior. The actions of the USCP officers were heroic given the situation they faced, and I continue to have tremendous respect in the professionalism and dedication of the women and men of the United States Capitol Police.’

National Guard National Guard PA Images

Even with the deployment of the National Guard, many have criticised the lax actions of law enforcement in contrast with the heavy-handed tactics against 2020’s Black Lives Matter protestors.

Sund’s statement concluded, ‘The USCP is conducting a thorough review of this incident, security planning and policies and procedures.’

The fallout of the Capitol Hill riots has seen repeated calls from lawmakers for the immediate removal of Trump from office. Despite widespread demands, there’s currently no further indication of the 25th Amendment being invoked.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

