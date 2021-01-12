US Capitol Police Welcomes First Black And Female Chief In Its History US Capitol Police/PA Images

The new US Capitol Police Chief is the first Black person and first woman to take charge of the force, after the outgoing chief resigned following last week’s riots.

Yogananda Pittman has taken over as acting police chief from former chief Stephen Sund, who stepped down after facing heavy criticism for his response to the deadly riots of January 6, which saw five people including a Capitol Police officer killed.

In an interview with CNN on Monday, January 11, Sund praised Pittman who, prior to her appointment, served as assistant chief, describing her as ‘a very progressive Chief’ who was ‘very concerned as well about the welfare of the officers’.

Pittman’s alma mater Morgan State University, a historically Black university (HBCU), was the first to acknowledge her unique position as the first Black and female Capitol Police chief, describing it as ‘notable for our nation and our University’.

US Capitol Police

Her appointment is particularly relevant given what many have highlighted as the disparate response of Capitol Police to the majority-White rioters last week, compared with the Black Lives Matter protestors who rallied peacefully in the capital last summer.

One officer, Brian Sicknick, died in hospital due to injuries sustained during the riot.

PA Images

In an interview following the riots, former Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer acknowledged that the force had ‘failed’ to protect the building and those forced to hide inside it, saying that the police had ‘overestimated their ability to control the crowd’.

He told CNN:

We did not secure the Capitol and people need to be held responsible and explain what went on. No one was supposed to get that close to the doors and windows of the building.

While the riots have exposed the shortcoming of the Capitol Police, many have praised individual officers for their acts of bravery in confronting the protestors. On social media, a campaign to award Officer Eugene Goodman with a medal of honour has received more than 11,000 signatures after video emerged of him single-handedly leading a mob of dozens of rioters away from the Senate chamber to buy time to evacuate Senators.

In her first statement as Acting Chief, Pittman confirmed that ‘several’ Capitol Police Officers had been suspended pending an investigation into their conduct. Pittman, who joined Capitol Police in April 2001, will become one of just six Black women currently leading a major police force in the United States.

