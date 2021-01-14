US Capitol Riot Organiser Claims Three Republican Congressmen Helped Him PA Images

The man who claims to be the organiser of last week’s riot at the US Capitol has now claimed he had help from three Republican congressmen.

The organiser, Ali Alexander, reportedly said in a now-deleted video that he had insider help.

In the video, Alexander claimed Reps. Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Paul Gosar helped him plan the events that unfolded on Wednesday, January 6, saying their intention was to pressure lawmakers to overturn the election results.

Since his defeat in the November 2020 election, Trump refused to concede and made several baseless claims of the vote being rigged.

Trump PA Images

In the video, Alexander said, as per the Independent:

We four schemed up of putting maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting. [We hoped to] change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body, hearing our loud roar from outside.

Tweets Alexander made in December hinted that he was already planning the march on Capitol. His account has since been suspended.

One of the tweets in question reportedly read, ‘Everyone can guess what me and 500,000 others will do to that building. 1776 is *always* an option.’

Twitter

He wrote this in response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, a QAnon conspiracy theorist and believer in Trump’s claims of voter fraud, who had claimed that Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell were working on a deal that would block lawmakers from objecting to Biden’s certification.

Following Alexander’s comments about Biggs, Brooks and Gosar, as spokesperson for Biggs told The Washington Post that he had never been in contact with Alexander. While Alexander told the outlet he had ‘remained peaceful’ during the riots.

A spokesperson for Brooks told the Independent, ‘Congressman Brooks has no recollection of ever communicating in any way with whoever Ali Alexander is. Congressman Brooks has not in any way, shape or form coordinated with Ali Alexander on the January 6th ‘Save America’ rally.’

The spokesperson said Brooks spoke at the ‘Save America’ rally at the invitation of the White House, not by anyone else.

PA Images

They continued:

Congressman Brooks never incited violence, as has been egregiously and falsely claimed by his political opponents and the Fake News Media who distort Congressman Brooks’ remarks, take them out of context, and thereby sully Congressman Brooks’ reputation for political advantage. As the words in the speech unambiguously reflect (see the very preceding sentence to the “take name” sentence), Congressman Brooks gave his “take names” remarks in the context of winning elections in 2022 and 2024 and sought to motivate despondent Republicans into seeking change at the ballot box in 2022 and 2024.

The statement issued finished with, ‘The only action Congressman Brooks asked the rally attendees to undertake at the Capitol was to say the words “USA”. Period.’

Despite the efforts of rioters last week, President Trump was officially impeached yesterday, January 13, making him the first ever president to be impeached twice.