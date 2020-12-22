US Congress Accused Of Sneaking Legislation To Criminalise Streaming And Meme-Sharing PA Images/Laina/YouTube

US Congress has received backlash for new legislation and how it went around passing it yesterday, December 21.

The $2.3 trillion legislative and relief package known as the CASE Act details what the money will be spent on, including $900 billion on COVID relief.

Advert 10

However, the 5,500 page document, which was rushed through giving lawmakers only hours to scrutinise the bill, also contains some new copyright laws that people are not happy about – some of which could see copyright holders awarded up to $30,000 if they see their work being shared online.

Digital rights advocacy group Fight for the Future have since said the news laws threatens ‘ordinary Internet users with huge fines for everyday online activity’ such as sharing memes.

PA Images

As per The Verge, Evan Greer, deputy director of Fight for the Future, said yesterday:

Advert 10

The CASE Act is a terribly written law that will threaten ordinary Internet users with huge fines for everyday online activity. It’s absurd that lawmakers included these provisions in a must-pass spending bill. We’re facing a massive eviction crisis and millions are unemployed due to the pandemic, but Congressional leaders could only muster $600 stimulus checks for COVID relief, but managed to cram in handouts for content companies like Disney?

There’s also a new felony streaming proposal, released by US Senate Thom Tillis, which will clamp down on for-profit streaming piracy services.

If operators of these sites are found guilty of multiple of these new offenses, they could face up to 10 years in jail. This isn’t thought to affect individual users, however.

PA Images

Advert 10

Tillis said in a statement, ‘The shift toward streaming content online has resulted in criminal streaming services illegally distributing copyrighted material that costs the U.S. economy nearly $30 billion every year, and discourages the production of creative content that Americans enjoy.’

While some of the new laws have ruffled a few feathers, those in the music industry have welcomed the new terms with open arms.

Recording Academy chair and interim president/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said, as per Billboard, ‘The Recording Academy is pleased that Congress heard the call of thousands of music creators and included protections for the music community in the omnibus bill’.

Pexels

Advert 10

National Music Publishers Association president and CEO David Israelite added:

We commend Congress for passing key legislation within today’s Omnibus bill that will help creators. The CASE Act provides a reasonable and needed pathway to justice for everyone from songwriters to photographers whose work is being used unlawfully.

He continued to say that the new bills were ‘important steps forward for the music industry’ as well as the larger creative community.’

Advert 10

However Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a Hollywood Reporter article stating the measures could turn illegal movie streaming into a felony, saying of the progress: ‘Members of Congress have not read this bill. It’s over 5000 pages, arrived at 2pm today, and we are told to expect a vote on it in 2 hours. This isn’t governance. It’s hostage-taking.’