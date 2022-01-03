US Could Be Under Right-Wing Dictatorship By 2030, Political Science Professor Warns
A political science professor has expressed belief the United States could be governed by a right-wing dictatorship in less than 10 years.
Thomas Homer-Dixon, executive director of the Cascade Institute at Royal Roads University in Canada, has suggested that American democracy could ‘collapse’ as soon as 2025, despite current president Joe Biden’s efforts to champion the system, and be under a dictatorship by 2030.
This collapse could lead to ‘extreme domestic political instability, including widespread civil violence’, according to Homer-Dixon, who has noted that leading American academics are now ‘actively addressing the prospect of a fatal weakening of US democracy.’
In an opinion piece written for The Globe and Mail, Homer-Dixon describes the US as ‘a political and social landscape flashing with warning signals’ and questions how Canada should ‘prepare’ as the country becomes ‘increasingly ungovernable’.
He goes on to explain how America’s ‘economic, racial and social gaps have helped cause ideological polarization between the political right and left’, claims ‘the moderate political centre is fast vanishing’ and notes that the population is ‘armed to the teeth’.
The future predicted by Homer-Dixon includes Donald Trump’s return to the White House in 2024 – a scenario which may prove unthinkable for many, but which may become a reality as a result of Republican-held state legislatures refusing to accept a Democratic win.
The professor writes: ‘Once in office, [Trump] will have only two objectives: vindication and vengeance. A U.S. civil-military expert and senior federal appointee I consulted noted that a re-elected president Trump could be totally unconstrained, nationally and internationally.’
Homer-Dixon warns Canada that ‘a terrible storm is coming from the south’ and urges the country to ‘focus on the urgent problem of what to do about the likely unravelling of democracy in the United States.’
He continues:
We need to start by fully recognizing the magnitude of the danger. If Mr. Trump is re-elected, even under the more-optimistic scenarios the economic and political risks to our country will be innumerable. Driven by aggressive, reactive nationalism, Mr. Trump “could isolate Canada continentally,” as one of my interlocutors put it euphemistically.
Under the less-optimistic scenarios, the risks to our country in their cumulative effect could easily be existential, far greater than any in our federation’s history.
With these predictions in mind, Homer-Dixon has suggested that Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau should ‘immediately convene a standing, non-partisan Parliamentary committee with representatives from the five sitting parties.’
The committee should ‘receive regular intelligence analyses and briefings by Canadian experts on political and social developments in the United States and their implications for democratic failure’ as well as being in charge of providing the government with guidance on how to respond to such failure.
CreditsThe Globe And Mail
