unilad
Advert

US Could Be Under Right-Wing Dictatorship By 2030, Political Science Professor Warns

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Jan 2022 15:16
US Could Be Under Right-Wing Dictatorship By 2030, Political Science Professor WarnsAlamy

A political science professor has expressed belief the United States could be governed by a right-wing dictatorship in less than 10 years. 

Thomas Homer-Dixon, executive director of the Cascade Institute at Royal Roads University in Canada, has suggested that American democracy could ‘collapse’ as soon as 2025, despite current president Joe Biden’s efforts to champion the system, and be under a dictatorship by 2030.

Advert

This collapse could lead to ‘extreme domestic political instability, including widespread civil violence’, according to Homer-Dixon, who has noted that leading American academics are now ‘actively addressing the prospect of a fatal weakening of US democracy.’

Oath Keepers members participated in the Capitol riots. (Alamy)Alamy

In an opinion piece written for The Globe and Mail, Homer-Dixon describes the US as ‘a political and social landscape flashing with warning signals’ and questions how Canada should ‘prepare’ as the country becomes ‘increasingly ungovernable’.

He goes on to explain how America’s ‘economic, racial and social gaps have helped cause ideological polarization between the political right and left’, claims ‘the moderate political centre is fast vanishing’ and notes that the population is ‘armed to the teeth’.

Advert

The future predicted by Homer-Dixon includes Donald Trump’s return to the White House in 2024 – a scenario which may prove unthinkable for many, but which may become a reality as a result of Republican-held state legislatures refusing to accept a Democratic win.

Donald Trump (Alamy)Alamy

The professor writes: ‘Once in office, [Trump] will have only two objectives: vindication and vengeance. A U.S. civil-military expert and senior federal appointee I consulted noted that a re-elected president Trump could be totally unconstrained, nationally and internationally.’

Homer-Dixon warns Canada that ‘a terrible storm is coming from the south’ and urges the country to ‘focus on the urgent problem of what to do about the likely unravelling of democracy in the United States.’

Advert

He continues:

We need to start by fully recognizing the magnitude of the danger. If Mr. Trump is re-elected, even under the more-optimistic scenarios the economic and political risks to our country will be innumerable. Driven by aggressive, reactive nationalism, Mr. Trump “could isolate Canada continentally,” as one of my interlocutors put it euphemistically.

Under the less-optimistic scenarios, the risks to our country in their cumulative effect could easily be existential, far greater than any in our federation’s history.

American flag (Pixabay)Pixabay

With these predictions in mind, Homer-Dixon has suggested that Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau should ‘immediately convene a standing, non-partisan Parliamentary committee with representatives from the five sitting parties.’

Advert

The committee should ‘receive regular intelligence analyses and briefings by Canadian experts on political and social developments in the United States and their implications for democratic failure’ as well as being in charge of providing the government with guidance on how to respond to such failure.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Logan Paul Reveals He’s Suffering Withdrawal Symptoms After Giving Up Weed
Celebrity

Logan Paul Reveals He’s Suffering Withdrawal Symptoms After Giving Up Weed

First Case Of ‘Flurona’ Detected In Israel
News

First Case Of ‘Flurona’ Detected In Israel

Harry Potter Twins Call Out Producers For ‘Taking Revenge’ In Reunion Special
Film and TV

Harry Potter Twins Call Out Producers For ‘Taking Revenge’ In Reunion Special

All Former Prime Ministers Should Be Knighted, Speaker Of The Commons Says
News

All Former Prime Ministers Should Be Knighted, Speaker Of The Commons Says

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, Canada, Donald Trump, United States

Credits

The Globe And Mail

  1. The Globe And Mail

    The American polity is cracked, and might collapse. Canada must prepare

 