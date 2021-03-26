US Could Have Avoided 75% Of COVID Deaths With Better Response, Report Says

PA

The US could have avoided approximately 75% of coronavirus-related deaths had it implemented a more effective response to pandemic earlier on, a new study finds.

Using a series of simulations, a professor at the University of California, Andrew Atkenson, has predicted what the outcome could have been if the country had adopted widespread use of masks, social distancing and efficient testing protocols as early as possible.

To date, more than 540,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the US.

Atkenson believes this number could have been much smaller, around 292,000, if the US had imposed disease-control measures nationwide and not relaxed them until vaccines were distributed.

‘After one year of data on COVID, one conclusion seems clear: the endogenous response of both public and private behaviour to the prevalence of COVID-19 has transformed this epidemic from what might have been predicted to be a short, but exceedingly intense, episode into a milder but chronic pandemic that will impact public health and the economy over several years,’ Atkenson writes in his study, Behavior and the dynamics of epidemics.

One large attributing factor, Atkenson says, is a ‘patchwork response’ to the pandemic, with different rules and guidelines in different states. He describes a reactionary response; as the virus worsened, restrictions were imposed and as cases dropped, restrictions were also dropped.

If restrictions had remained in place until the vaccine arrived, a high death toll could have been avoided, his study finds.

He suggests that in the future, countries need to invest in disease surveillance capabilities worldwide.

‘It is certainly worth a lot of money to have the capacity to contain and eliminate a new infectious disease anywhere in the world before it gets going,’ he said.

Secondly, Atkenson said there needs to be an investment in new models for accelerating the development and distribution of vaccines.

‘It is these technological solutions that will allow us to contain the long-run impact of new pandemics once they become global.

The findings were published as part of a group of research papers at a Brookings Institution conference earlier this week, Reuters reports. The papers also analysed the US’s economic response to the pandemic.

Christine Romer, also a professor at the University of California, voiced concern that while ‘spending on programs such as unemployment compensation and public health was exactly what was called for’, generous one-time payments to families might prove to be ‘largely ineffective and wasteful’.

‘If something like the $1 trillion spent on stimulus payments that did little to help those most affected by the pandemic ends up precluding spending $1 trillion on infrastructure or climate change in the next few years, the United States will have made a very bad bargain indeed,’ Romer wrote.