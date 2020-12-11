US COVID Death Toll Has Now Passed Number Of Americans Killed In Battle During WWII PA Images

Coronavirus has now killed more US citizens than number of those who died in World War II.

The US has been one of the hardest hit countries by the pandemic, and latest figures demonstrate just that.

The country hit a record high for the number of daily cases last month, reaching 140,000 cases on November 11.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 291,557 Americans were killed in combat during WWII. According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, December 11, 292,141 Americans have died from coronavirus.

PA Images

The statistics are based on data compiled by Johns Hopkins University which reports that as of today, December 11, there have been 69,688,577 global cases of COVID 19. The US sits at the top with the most deaths, followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the UK.

The virus had killed more Americans than the Vietnam War by late April of this year, Business Insider reports.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the alarming figures yesterday, December 10, stating that while the war arguably brought people together, the pandemic has not – something which she blames on Trump not being a ‘unifying president’.

Donald Trump PA Images

Pelosi said:

We do not have a unifying President of the United States. In fact, we have a president in denial, delaying, and distorting, calling it a hoax. Many more thousands of people have died because of that.

She went on to predict that the country is likely to hit the 300,000 benchmark ‘by the weekend’ and that she hopes the vaccine will encourage people to wear masks, to practise social distancing and so on.

Pelosi isn’t alone in criticising Trump’s handling of the pandemic. Despite the POTUS having contracted the virus himself in October, he has failed to attend any COVID task force meetings for several months.

Established in January, the task force initially met daily during the first few months of the pandemic, but these eventually turned into weekly meetings which infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said had hugely ‘diminished’.

A senior administration official also stated last month that the president was no longer being briefed on the ongoing pandemic by the team of experts, supposedly because he barely reads them.