US Customs Seize 500 Grams Of Meth Hidden In Individual Peanut Shells

US Customs and Border Protection

US Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside hundreds of peanut shells.

Whether it’s shipping containers or someone attempting to traffic drugs across a border, narcotics are often sniffed out in food items, whether it’s fentanyl in burritos or nearly $3 million worth of cocaine in ‘frosted flakes’ cereal.

Advert 10

Officers based at an express consignment hub in Memphis, Tennessee, recently came across a suspicious shipment on its way from Mexico to east Texas, named, ‘REGIONAL BREAD ROASTED PEANUTS REGIONAL DUST SWEET MADE OF CORN.’

US Customs and Border Protection

As per a press release, an x-ray scan revealed ‘suspicious anomalies within the shipment’, prompting officers to open it up and find hundreds of peanuts, among other ‘food preparation materials’.

After cracking open the shells, a ‘white crystal substance’ was found inside, which was later tested and confirmed as meth. ‘My experienced officers long ago lost all surprise at the smuggling methods they encounter every shift,’ Area Port Director Michael Neipert said.

Advert 10

‘Narcotics in fruit, nuts, baked goods, shoes, toys and all kinds of other items disguised as gifts or other legitimate shipments fly through the express consignment world. These days you can get a gram of methamphetamine at half the price of what cocaine costs, and at twice the potency. I’m proud we were able to keep this shipment from getting to its destination,’ he added.

US Customs and Border Protection

A total of 489g of meth was found inside the peanut shells – equating to thousands of doses capable of ruining people’s lives – which is currently being held by customs until it’s destroyed.

‘If an average dose of meth is 0.2 grams, and last six-eight hours in the body, my officers prevented 2,445 doses and about 15,000 hours of dangerous drug highs that lead to reckless behaviour, overdose and a danger to those around the user,’ Neipert explained.

Advert 10