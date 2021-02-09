US Customs Seize Nearly $100,000 In Erectile Dysfunction Pills At Airport
US Customs has seized almost $100,000 of erectile dysfunction pills at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
The unnamed traveller, who had been returning from India, reportedly attempted to pass through customs on Thursday, February 4, with 3,200 erectile dysfunction tablets, claiming they were for his friends.
According to a press release from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), officers found the passenger to be in possession of the Sildenafil Citrate tablets (100 mg), packed inside eight black and white boxes, during a baggage exam.
When asked why he had nine pounds of these pills in his possession, the traveller – who had been on his way to Savannah, Georgia, after his time in India – insisted they were intended for his friends, and that the pills are considered to be over the counter medication in India.
The pills, which have an estimated retail price of $96,608, have since been seized in accordance with the unlawful importation of mediation.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) generally doesn’t allow prescription drugs purchased outside of the US to be imported, due to health and safety concerns.
As per CBP, prescription medications made by non-regulated overseas companies can contain ‘dangerous contaminants or ineffective compounds’, despite packaging and labelling appearing similar to regulated products. Inconsistent ingredients and inadequate quality controls can pose a danger for consumers.
Shane Campbell, area port director at Chicago, said:
Our inspecting officers have the daunting tasks of inspecting items passengers are trying to bring into the US.
Some passengers try to hide some of their items from our officers, which could prove to be a dangerous. In this instance, our officers found these pills and prevented them from entering the U.S. and harming our community.
The FDA recommends that US-based consumers make sure they consult with a qualified health care professional about their condition, encouraging them to consider buying prescription medications from state-licensed pharmacies instead of risking overseas purchases.
The pills in question were found to be red tablets of Vigore, according to the Chicago Tribune, which are understood to have active ingredients similar to Viagra.
Steven Bansbach, a spokesperson for CBP’s Chicago field office, said the organisation will not be pursuing any fines or charges against the traveller going forward.
