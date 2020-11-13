unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

US Department Of Homeland Security Says There’s No Evidence Of Election Fraud

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 13 Nov 2020 09:43
US Department of Homeland Security Say There No Evidence Of Election FraudUS Department of Homeland Security Say There No Evidence Of Election FraudPA Images

The US Department of Homeland Security is the most recent administration to state that it has found zero evidence of voting fraud in the 2020 election.

Homeland Security follows the likes of a team of 28 international observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) and several news outlets in finding no evidence of fraud.

Advert

The investigations come following several claims from the Trump Administration about voter fraud, ranging from late postal votes being counted, people double voting and using dead peoples’ identities to a bid to swing state votes.

Trump and his team have threatened legal action in response to the supposed election fraud, though no evidence has yet been presented.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

Further shutting down Trump’s claims, yesterday, November 12, Homeland Security called this year’s election ‘the most secure in American history’.

Advert

A joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees stated:

The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.

When states have close elections, many will recount ballots. All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary.

It continued, ‘This is an added benefit for security and resilience. This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.’

votedvotedPA Images
Advert

To add ‘additional confidence’ to the quality of this year’s voting, Homeland Security explained that several measures were put in place, including pre-election testing and state certification of voting equipment.

The statement finished with:

While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too. When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.

Despite evidence contrary to Trump’s claims, the president continues to insist he had votes ‘stolen’ from him.

Advert
Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

Pointing out coverage from Fox News anchor Sean Hannity on election fraud that seemingly agreed with the Trump administration’s stance, Trump recently tweeted, ‘Must see @seanhannity takedown of the horrible, inaccurate and anything but secure Dominion Voting System which is used in States where tens of thousands of votes were stolen from us and given to Biden.’

Many of Trump’s tweets have disclaimers on them, including this one. The disclaimer reads, ‘This claim about election fraud is disputed.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election
News

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election

Biden Appoints Trailblazing Trans War Veteran To Presidential Transition Team
News

Biden Appoints Trailblazing Trans War Veteran To Presidential Transition Team

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes
News

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes

Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand
Life

Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, 2020 election, Donald Trump, Now, US News

Credits

The Verge and 1 other

  1. The Verge

    ‘No evidence’ voting in the US ‘was in any way compromised,’ says Department of Homeland Security

  2. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency

    JOINT STATEMENT FROM ELECTIONS INFRASTRUCTURE GOVERNMENT COORDINATING COUNCIL & THE ELECTION INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR COORDINATING EXECUTIVE COMMITTEES

 