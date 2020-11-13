US Department Of Homeland Security Says There’s No Evidence Of Election Fraud
The US Department of Homeland Security is the most recent administration to state that it has found zero evidence of voting fraud in the 2020 election.
Homeland Security follows the likes of a team of 28 international observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) and several news outlets in finding no evidence of fraud.
The investigations come following several claims from the Trump Administration about voter fraud, ranging from late postal votes being counted, people double voting and using dead peoples’ identities to a bid to swing state votes.
Trump and his team have threatened legal action in response to the supposed election fraud, though no evidence has yet been presented.
Further shutting down Trump’s claims, yesterday, November 12, Homeland Security called this year’s election ‘the most secure in American history’.
A joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees stated:
The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.
When states have close elections, many will recount ballots. All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary.
It continued, ‘This is an added benefit for security and resilience. This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.’
To add ‘additional confidence’ to the quality of this year’s voting, Homeland Security explained that several measures were put in place, including pre-election testing and state certification of voting equipment.
The statement finished with:
While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too. When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.
Despite evidence contrary to Trump’s claims, the president continues to insist he had votes ‘stolen’ from him.
Pointing out coverage from Fox News anchor Sean Hannity on election fraud that seemingly agreed with the Trump administration’s stance, Trump recently tweeted, ‘Must see @seanhannity takedown of the horrible, inaccurate and anything but secure Dominion Voting System which is used in States where tens of thousands of votes were stolen from us and given to Biden.’
Many of Trump’s tweets have disclaimers on them, including this one. The disclaimer reads, ‘This claim about election fraud is disputed.’
