US Election 2020: Biden Edges Closer To Victory, Leading In Nevada By 22,000 Votes

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Nov 2020 16:00
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is getting closer and closer to the White House as vote counting resumes in the US. 

Election workers have been tallying and recording votes since Election Day, November 3, when millions of Americans cast their votes for Donald Trump, Biden, or other candidates – such as Kanye West.

Many states have already been called, and the world is now turning its attention to key states where results could choose the next president.

Joe BidenJoe BidenPA Images

With 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, Biden holds leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia – a state which hasn’t voted for a Democratic president since 1992.

According to Associated Press, Biden leads in Pennsylvania by more than 28,000 votes, while in Nevada he’s ahead by about 22,000.

Both Biden and Trump have expressed confidence that they’re going to win the election – with Trump even going as far as to falsely declare victory while votes are still being counted.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

Biden addressed the nation on Friday evening, as vote counting prepared to enter its fourth day, and acknowledged the process ‘can be numbing’.

He urged people to stay positive, however, saying:

Never forget the tallies aren’t just numbers: They represent votes and voters.

The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: We’re going to win this race.

We have to remember the purpose of our politics isn’t total unrelenting, unending warfare. No, the purpose of our politics, the work of our nation, isn’t to fan the flames of conflict, but to solve problems, to guarantee justice, to give everybody a fair shot.

AP, which has called most states so far, said in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina it is still too early to call. The margins between Trump and Biden are too narrow, and there are still too many ballots left to be counted.

In Nevada, 87% of the votes have been counted, with Biden standing at 49.8% while Trump has received 48% of the vote. Counting is closer to completion in the other three states, which are all 99% reporting.

Trump holds the lead in North Carolina with 50.1% of the vote, with Biden at 48.7%. In Pennsylvania, Biden has 49.6% to Trump’s 49.2%, while in Georgia Biden has 49.5% and is just a few thousand votes ahead of Trump’s 49.3%.

The delay in the completion of counting is thought to be down to a high turnout of voters, the big number of mail-in ballots and slim margins between the candidates.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Election, Georgia, Joe Biden, Nevada, Now, Pennsylvania, President, vote

