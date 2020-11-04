US Election 2020: Biden Projected To Take Key Battleground State Michigan
Joe Biden is projected to take key battleground state Michigan in the presidential election.
This would see Biden reclaiming another ‘blue wall’ state won by President Donald Trump in 2016, narrowing the president’s chances of returning to the White House for a second term.
This projection has been given by CNN, which has stated that it is still too early to project an overall winner as six US states currently remain too close to call.
According to the projection, Biden is expected to win Michigan’s 16 electoral votes, further denting President Trump’s hopes for re-election.
As per unofficial reports cited by The Washington Post, Biden was leading President Trump in Michigan by an approximate 20,000 votes as of midday Wednesday, November 4.
Today, Biden made a plea for unity during an address to his supporters, stating that it is now time ‘to come together as a nation’:
We are campaigning as Democrats, but I will govern as an American president. The presidency, itself, is not a partisan institution.
It’s the one office in this nation that represents everyone and it demands a duty of care for all Americans and that is precisely what I will do.
He continued:
It’s time for us to do what we have always done as Americans – to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us, to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to one another, to hear each other again and respect and care for one another.
To unite, to heal, to come together as a nation.
At the time of writing, Biden has 248 total electoral votes to President Trump’s 214 electoral votes. The winning candidate will need 270 electoral votes to win.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Donald Trump, Election, Michigan, US