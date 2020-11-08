US Election 2020: Biden Promises To Restore The Soul Of America

PA Images

President-Elect Joe Biden has promised to restore the soul of America.

After securing a projected victory in Pennsylvania, Biden will become the 46th President of the United States, with Kamala Harris as his Vice President-Elect – the first woman and Black person to do so.

After being introduced by Harris in her address, he’s now made his first full statement as President-Elect to his ‘fellow Americans’, hoping to bring this ‘grim era of demonisation’ to an end.

Check out a clip from Biden’s presidential address below:

Biden first said: ‘Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. They delivered us a clear victory – a convincing victory, a victory for we, the people.’

He added:

I am humbled by the trust and confidence you’ve placed in me. I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify; who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States. To work with all my heart to win the confidence of all of you. I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class and to make America respected around the world again, and to unite us here at home.

Biden said that it’s the honour of his lifetime to see the country support that vision. ‘Let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again… stop treating our opponents as enemies,’ he added.

He continued:

Our nation is shaped by the constant battle between our better angels and our darkest impulses. Now, a president’s say in this battle matters. It’s time for our better angels to prevail. Tonight, the whole world is watching America and I believe at best, America is a beacon for the globe.

Biden added: ‘This is the time to heal in America.’

The President-Elect also acknowledged the work of those who helped with the election, saying: ‘To all those of you who volunteered and worked the polls in the middle of this pandemic, local elected officials – you deserve a special thanks from the entire nation.’

Initially, Biden wrote online: ‘America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.’

Harris also wrote: ‘This election is about so much more than [Joe Biden] or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started… [Biden] and I are ready to get to work on behalf of the American people.’

Biden managed to pass 270 Electoral College votes, the required number for securing the presidency, via a victory in Pennsylvania. If taking AP‘s projection for Arizona into account, which some publications believed to be too close to call, he amassed 284 electoral votes before his win was announced, and more than 74 million in the popular vote.

Prior to Biden’s win, Trump’s last tweet read: ‘I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!’ He launched into a rant about how he won the election with ‘legal votes’ – despite all votes being legal.

He claims, without any further details or evidence, his observers ‘were not allowed into the counting rooms… I won the election, got 71,000,000 legal votes. Bad things happened which our observers were not allowed to see. Never happened before. Millions of mail-in ballots were sent to people who never asked for them.’

He also issued a statement, in which the president refused to concede defeat to Biden and pledged not to ‘rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve’. This alludes to the baseless claim that many absentee ballots in support of Biden have been illegal.