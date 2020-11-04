US Election 2020: Biden Reclaims Wisconsin For Democrats After Trump's 2016 Win PA Images

Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden has reclaimed the battleground state of Wisconsin by more than 20,000 popular votes.

The state was considered to be one of the famed ‘swing states’, which polls revealed could go either way and ultimately win or lose the election for Biden or Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Biden clinched the Wisconsin electorate with 1,630,396, up from Trump’s 1,630,396, giving him 49.6% of the vote compared to the latter’s 48.9%.

Wisconsin was a blue state for 28 years, right through from George H.W. Bush’s victory in 1988, until the end of Barack Obama’s term in 2016.

However, the Republicans came out on top in the last election, with Donald Trump securing 1,405,284 votes, compared to Hillary Clinton’s 1,382,536.

The other five swing states include Florida and Texas, which have already been won by Trump, as well as Arizona and Minnesota, won by Biden. Meanwhile, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada and Pennsylvania are still up for grabs. So far, Trump is reported to be in the lead in Georgia, by 2.2% and North Carolina by 1.4%, as well as a 9.7% lead in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Biden has so far clinched Michigan by an incredibly slim 0.6% and Nevada by 1.6%.

President Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien has confirmed plans to ‘immediately’ request a recount of the votes in the state of Wisconsin.

‘The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,’ a tweet from the official Team Trump Twitter account read.

In the state of Wisconsin, the losing candidate is eligible to request a recount if the race is within one percentage point, which of course it is.