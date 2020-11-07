unilad
US Election 2020: CNN Refused To Read Trump’s Statement ‘Full Of False Information’

by : Cameron Frew on : 07 Nov 2020 18:32
CNN has refused to read Donald Trump’s statement on-air as it’s ‘full of false information’. 

Joe Biden has been elected as the President-elect of the United States after several major news outlets, including CNN, BBC News, AP, and NBC News, called his victory in the state of Pennsylvania and furthermore, the US election.

Almost immediately after, the ‘lame duck’ president issued a statement continuing the baseless narrative of the Democrats trying to ‘steal the election’ and refusing to accept Biden’s victory.

However, CNN‘s Jim Acosta refused to read the statement as part of the news broadcast, citing its dishonesty. The reporter, covering from outside the White House, told viewers it had received a statement from Trump, adding, ‘We’re not going to read it to you because it’s full of false information.’

Trump’s statement reads, ‘The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots.’ The notion that mail-in ballots are fraudulent is a claim Trump has regularly repeated, despite no evidence of any wrongdoing across any state.

As for the rest of the statement, it continues with the same sentiment the POTUS has been pushing since Election Day: the Democrats are allegedly using ‘fraudulent’ or ‘manufactured’ votes, ‘cast by ineligible or deceased voters’. Again, there is absolutely zero evidence of this, as the president has yet to release any information to support his claims.

It echoes the actions of several news networks during an earlier Trump speech yesterday, November 6, in which he said, ‘If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.’

MSNBC, ABC, CBS, CNBC and NBC cut him off, while CNN and Fox News fact-checked and criticised the president’s statement during the speech and afterwards. So far, none of the president’s post-election claims have any evidence.

