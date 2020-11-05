unilad
US Election 2020: Crowds Storm Detroit Counting Centre Chanting ‘Stop The Count’

by : Emily Brown on : 05 Nov 2020 10:57
Protesters stormed a facility in Detroit being used to record votes for the presidential election and demanded that workers ‘stop the count’. 

A crowd gathered outside the vote tally room at TCF Center on Wednesday, November 4, after voting came to an end on Election Day.

Shouts and chanting began after dozens of poll challengers were asked to leave the room and told they could not re-enter because it was at capacity. Citizens then began to pound on the windows of the room, shouting ‘Let us in’ and ‘Stop the count’ as efforts were made to continue the tally.

Footage showed the tightly packed crowds gathered around the doors:

Republican supporters argued they were being unfairly kept out of the room, but Democratic challengers pointed out they too were also being refused entry.

Election rules state each group contesting the vote is allowed to have 134 challengers monitor the counting process. Early on Wednesday, as many as 400 challengers were roaming the room as poll workers counted the ballots, including 134 Republican challengers, 134 Democratic challengers and 134 nonpartisan challengers.

Staff at TCF Center covered the windows with paper because some challengers tried to record the counting process, but blocking the view only seemed to rile the crowds and made them bang on the glass even harder, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Calls from Donald Trump supporters to stop the count echoed the president’s efforts to halt proceedings in Michigan with a lawsuit.

Trump, who falsely claimed to have won the election early on in the counting process, filed the suit as he fell behind Joe Biden. The Democratic candidate ultimately won the state, bringing him closer to the goal of 270 Electoral College votes needed to take over the White House.

The filing, cited by The Associated Press, raised absentee ballot concerns and demanded better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel responded to the suit with a statement on Twitter, assuring voters that the state’s elections ‘have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, and using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately.’

Trump has made a number of false claims about voter fraud and the integrity of the election, recently tweeting that counters were ‘finding Biden votes all over the place’ in an effort to imply the votes were illegitimate.

