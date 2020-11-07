US Election 2020: Donald Trump Just Refused To Accept Joe Biden Has Won The Election
Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States.
However, outgoing president Donald Trump is not conceding peacefully. Since Biden’s victory was announced today, November 7, Trump quickly put out a statement to say ‘this election is far from over’, and that he and his team will be taking the matter to court.
Trump’s statement read:
We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: They don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over.
Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.
However, Biden has been certified the winner of many states, and it has just been announced Biden has taken Nevada and its six electoral college votes, putting him even further over the 270 electoral college votes needed to win.
Trump added, ‘Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.’
Trump’s team have already filed a number of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key battleground states, but presented no evidence. Several states have already dismissed the lawsuits.
Before Biden’s victory was announced, Trump left the White House to play golf. Though the outgoing president does not have to concede, it is a long-standing tradition and considered to be a ‘hallmark of the peaceful transfer of power’, The Guardian reports.
Biden was eventually declared the winner after the Associated Press called Pennsylvania, giving him the essential 20 electoral college votes needed to pass the 270 mark.
