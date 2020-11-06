PA Images

Election officials in the state of Georgia have confirmed that there will be a recount of votes, because the margin between the two candidates is so small.

Secretary of state for Georgia, Brad Raffensperger confirmed the recount during a press conference, promising the people of America: ‘We will get it right.’

Advert 10

‘With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia. The final tally at this point has huge implications for our entire country,’ he said during the press conference.

‘The stakes are high and emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work.’

As it stands, Biden is currently in the lead in Georgia, with an extremely narrow margin of just 1,098 votes. There are currently just 4,169 ballots left to count in the swing state, where a recount must take place if candidates are within 0.5% of each other, by law.

Advert 10

During the press conference, election official Gabriel Sterling was asked whether he had seen anything to substantiate the claims of voting fraud being bandied about.

US Election 2020: Election Officials Confirm There Will Be Recount In Georgia PA Images

‘We’re not seeing any widespread irregularities. We’re not seeing anything widespread,’ he said. ‘We’re investigating any credible accusation with any real evidence behind it.’

Sterling, who is a Republican himself, added:

Advert 10

I don’t make any bones about that to anyone who knows me. In general, we have people who have partisan beliefs – but the job of elections directors in this office is to count every legal vote and follow the law.

Georgia is, of course, one of the key swing states which could mean win or lose for both Joe Biden and Donald Trump, depending on which way the final vote swings. However, it will all depend on the final counts in the remaining key swing states; Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina and Arizona, as to who will be named as president.