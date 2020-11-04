US Election 2020: First Polls Have Closed In Record-Breaking Presidential Election

PA Images

The first polls have closed in this year’s record-breaking US presidential election, with Donald Trump and Joe Biden going head-to-head for the White House.

Prior to Election Day, more than 102 million voters cast their ballots, either by mail-in or early in-person voting. According to the US Elections Project, this is around 72.8% of the total votes cast in 2016.

While the full outcome of the election may not be known by the end of the evening – more on that here – the first results will start to come in soon after the closure of polls in some parts of the country.

As of 7PM ET/12AM GMT, polling stations in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia have closed. Indiana’s eastern polls closed an hour earlier, with the west now ceasing operation. Georgia, generally a Republican state, would mark a key victory should Biden flip it.

Early voting suggests astronomical numbers to come. As per The Guardian, Michael P. McDonald, a professor from the University of Florida, estimates voter turnout across the country at 67% – which would be the highest figure since the early 1900s.

Biden earlier told supporters in Philadelphia: ‘We’re going to have more people vote this year than any time in American history.’

The next polls will close at 7:30PM ET/12:30AM GMT in North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia. Key battleground states like Florida and Pennsylvania will close an hour later.

Florida will be a big state to watch, particularly in lieu of other results delayed as a result of voting measures and prohibited early counts in other parts of the country.

Trump earlier said, as per AP: ‘I think it’s terrible that we can’t know the results of an election the night of the election. I think it’s a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over.’