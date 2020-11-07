US Election 2020: Joe Biden Says ‘We’re Going To Win This Race’ As He Leads In Three Critical States
Joe Biden has declared, ‘We’re going to win this race,’ as he leads in the three critical states of Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia.
These important leads have put Biden in an even stronger position to achieve the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the US presidency.
Tensions were high among US citizens as voting delays prolonged results, a delay that has been attributed to high turnouts, huge numbers of mail-in ballots and narrow margins between Biden and President Donald Trump.
You can watch part of Joe Biden’s speech to the nation below:
The race has been particularly nail-biting in Pennsylvania, where Biden leads by more than 27,000 votes, and Nevada, where he leads by an approximate 22,000 votes.
In a speech made Friday, November 6, Biden spoke confidently about the road to victory ahead:
The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: We’re going to win this race.
Biden then proceeded to emphasise the need for unity in what has become an increasingly divided America:
We have to remember the purpose of our politics isn’t total unrelenting, unending warfare.
No, the purpose of our politics, the work of our nation, isn’t to fan the flames of conflict, but to solve problems, to guarantee justice, to give everybody a fair shot.
However, it doesn’t look as though President Trump will be going down without a fight. Matt Morgan, the general counsel for the President’s re-election campaign, has stated that the Republican party will not concede, even if Biden does achieve the necessary 270 electoral votes.
Speaking with The Hill, Morgan said:
This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.
President Trump has previously announced plans to pursue legal action in states claimed by Biden, and has requested recounts in several key swing states.
