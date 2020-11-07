unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

US Election 2020: Joe Biden Says ‘We’re Going To Win This Race’ As He Leads In Three Critical States

by : Julia Banim on : 07 Nov 2020 09:44
US Election 2020: Joe Biden Says 'We're Going To Win This Race' As He Leads In Three Critical StatesUS Election 2020: Joe Biden Says 'We're Going To Win This Race' As He Leads In Three Critical StatesMSNBC/PA

Joe Biden has declared, ‘We’re going to win this race,’ as he leads in the three critical states of Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia.

These important leads have put Biden in an even stronger position to achieve the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the US presidency.

Advert

Tensions were high among US citizens as voting delays prolonged results, a delay that has been attributed to high turnouts, huge numbers of mail-in ballots and narrow margins between Biden and President Donald Trump.

You can watch part of Joe Biden’s speech to the nation below:

The race has been particularly nail-biting in Pennsylvania, where Biden leads by more than 27,000 votes, and Nevada, where he leads by an approximate 22,000 votes.

Advert

In a speech made Friday, November 6, Biden spoke confidently about the road to victory ahead:

The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: We’re going to win this race.

Biden then proceeded to emphasise the need for unity in what has become an increasingly divided America:

We have to remember the purpose of our politics isn’t total unrelenting, unending warfare.

No, the purpose of our politics, the work of our nation, isn’t to fan the flames of conflict, but to solve problems, to guarantee justice, to give everybody a fair shot.

Advert
Biden Projects Confidence About His Lead - WilmingtonBiden Projects Confidence About His Lead - WilmingtonPA Images

However, it doesn’t look as though President Trump will be going down without a fight. Matt Morgan, the general counsel for the President’s re-election campaign, has stated that the Republican party will not concede, even if Biden does achieve the necessary 270 electoral votes.

Speaking with The Hill, Morgan said:

This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.

Advert

President Trump has previously announced plans to pursue legal action in states claimed by Biden, and has requested recounts in several key swing states.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign
Celebrity

Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign

US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again
News

US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again

US Election 2020: Armed Trump Supporters Force Arizona Counting Centre To Shut Down
News

US Election 2020: Armed Trump Supporters Force Arizona Counting Centre To Shut Down

US Election 2020: Joe Biden Breaks Record For Most Votes Ever Received At US Presidential Election
News

US Election 2020: Joe Biden Breaks Record For Most Votes Ever Received At US Presidential Election

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Joe Biden, Now, President Donald Trump, US Election 2020

Credits

MSNBC/YouTube and 1 other

  1. MSNBC/YouTube

    Biden Says Path To Victory Is Clear, Appeals For National Unity | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

  2. The Hill

    Trump lawyer promises legal challenges: 'This election is not over'

 