unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

US Election 2020: Joe Biden Wins Arizona, First Battleground State To Flip To Democrat

by : Julia Banim on : 04 Nov 2020 08:11
US Election 2020: Joe Biden Wins Arizona, First Battleground State To Flip To DemocratUS Election 2020: Joe Biden Wins Arizona, First Battleground State To Flip To DemocratPA

Presidential candidate Joe Biden has won Arizona and its 11 electoral votes, marking the first battleground state to flip to Democrat during this US election.

President Donald Trump won Arizona four years ago, and it’s believed this state could help determine which candidate ends up in the White House.

Advert

This victory comes just after Trump publicly vowed to take the electoral results to the Supreme Court to dispute the delayed counts in a bid to ensure he wins.

Election 2020 BidenElection 2020 BidenPA Images

Biden’s victory in Arizona marks a significant blow for Trump’s hopes for re-election, with Arizona having backed a Democratic presidential candidate just once in the past 72 years.

As per AP, Arizona was a focus of the Biden campaign as part of its expanded battleground map throughout the Sun Belt states, looking at changes to demographics, residents and a realignment away from Republicans among key suburban voters.

Advert

Arizona is one of more than half a dozen states that will help determine which of the two presidential candidates achieves the 270 electoral votes needed for a presidential victory.

As reported by AZ Central, the last time Arizona voted for a Democratic president was in 1996, during Bill Clinton’s presidential re-election. Before that, the state hadn’t voted Democrat since 1948, when President Harry Truman won Arizona.

Advert

Biden has also proven to be victorious in Maine, winning the popular vote in the northeastern state, as well as at least three out of the four electoral votes.

As reported by AP, Biden has won the state-wide tally as well as the 1st Congressional District, said to be good for three electoral votes.

President Trump had hoped to claim one electoral vote in the 2nd Congressional District, a vote that hasn’t yet been called.

votedvotedPA Images
Advert

In 2016, three electoral votes were awarded to Democrat Hillary Clinton and one to Trump, who carried the more rural and conservative congressional districts of Maine.

The last election marked the first time in Maine’s history that the state had divided its electoral votes. The only other US state to do this is Nebraska.

As of 8am UK time, Biden has 238 electoral votes while President Trump has 213 after 449 electoral votes were counted across the US. In order to secure a win, a candidate must get 270 electoral votes.

Speaking to supporters at the White House after the polls closed, President Trump falsely claimed he had beaten Biden to win the presidency, alleging he had won key swing states that had not yet officially declared their results.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Arizona, Joe Biden, Now

Credits

AZ Central and 2 others

  1. AZ Central

    Joe Biden wins Arizona, turns state blue for first time in 24 years

  2. AP

    2020 Latest: Biden wins Arizona, flipping state for Dems

  3. AP

    2020 Latest: Biden wins 3 of 4 Maine electoral votes

 