US Election 2020: Joe Biden Wins Michigan, Now Six Electoral Votes From Becoming President PA Image





After securing Michigan, Joe Biden is now just six electoral votes from becoming President of the United States.

The former Vice President has been making gains in key states as postal votes continue to be counted – overwhelmingly in favour of the Democrat candidate compared to sitting POTUS, Donald Trump.

Following strong campaigning and lower voter turnout on the blue side, Trump flipped Michigan in 2016 by just 11,000 votes. It was the first time the state had voted for a Republican since 1988.

Election 2020 Trump PA Images

At the time of writing, based on the firmest projections, Biden stands at 264 votes while Trump has 214. In order to secure the presidency, candidates must have a minimum of 270 Electoral College votes. With Michigan, Biden added 16 votes to his total.

Voting turnout in the state is indicative of the nationwide picture, too. Across Michigan, more than 5.4 million votes have been recorded – but the key to Biden’s success was the mail-in ballots.

Biden Projects Confidence About His Lead - Wilmington PA Images

Trump has repeatedly aired the conspiracy of mail-in voting, the likelihood of a ‘fraud on the American public’ and how the Democrats ‘are trying to steal this election’. There’s no evidence of wrongdoing, as the prevalence of mail-in voting – which takes longer to count than standard in-person ballots – is due to the current pandemic and the delay due to decisions made by Republicans.

While some states, such as Florida, allowed for the early counting of mail-in votes in order to turn over results quickly, Michigan counted its votes after the polls closed. More than three million mail-in ballots had been cast in the state.

Five states have yet to fully count their ballots: Pennsylvania, which is leaning towards Biden; Georgia, in which Trump has a small lead; Nevada, where Biden has a slim lead; North Carolina, in which Trump has a narrow lead; and Alaska, which is heading towards a Trump win.

With six votes on offer, Nevada would technically secure Biden the presidency. However, Pennsylvania is the last big swing state left, with 20 votes up for grabs.

NY: Protesters Demand To Count All Votes PA Images

In addition to Michigan and Georgia, the Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania in a fight against mail-in votes being counted after Election Day. As per The Independent, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said Trump’s complaint was ‘simply wrong’ and promised to ‘fight like hell’ to protect the state’s votes.

He added: ‘It goes against the most basic principles of our democracy. It takes away the right of every American citizen to cast their vote and to choose our leaders. Our election officials at the state and local level should be free to do their jobs without fear, without intimidation, without attacks.’

So far, Trump has won in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Biden has won in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin (Trump is also demanding a recount in the latter).