US Election 2020: Kamala Harris Called Joe Biden To Tell Him ‘We Did It’ After Election Win

by : Cameron Frew on : 07 Nov 2020 20:46
Kamala Harris Biden CallKamala Harris Biden CallKamalaHarris/Twitter

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris phoned Joe Biden after their election victory. She said: ‘We did it.’ 

Tonight, November 7, Biden was announced as the next President of the United States, following a projected win in Pennsylvania.

Amid scenes of celebration all across America, as well as Trump’s refusal to accept defeat, Harris gave the soon-to-be POTUS a call.

Harris, the first Black and female Vice President, shared a clip to Twitter of herself on the phone to Biden after the news was announced.

She said: ‘We did it, we did it, Joe. You’re going to be the next President of the United States.’

At the time of writing, the short video has already racked up more than 23.7 million views, 2.4 million likes and 615,700 retweets.

Across two subsequent tweets, Harris also wrote, ‘This election is about so much more than [Joe Biden] or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started… [Biden] and I are ready to get to work on behalf of the American people.’

After his election win was announced by CNN, later echoed by BBC News, AP and NBC News, Biden tweeted, ‘America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.’

Trump has yet to comment on Biden’s success on Twitter, instead issuing a statement once again accusing the Democrats of ‘stealing the election’ through illegal votes and refusing to concede the election. Trump has yet to provide any evidence for these claims.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Cameron Frew

