US Election 2020: Kanye West Voted For Himself As Write-In Candidate

by : Tim Horner on : 04 Nov 2020 00:27
Kanye West has submitted his first ever vote, for himself, as a write-in candidate in Wyoming.

Heavy chances are he won’t make the White House, but after failing to qualify for the ballot in Wyoming, where he has officially lived since September 2019, Kanye’s voted for himself on a mail-in ticket, and in our books that makes the 2020 US Election more than a two horse race.

The Jesus Is King rapper tweeted proof of his vote on Twitter:

He followed it with another tweet that referenced it being ‘the first vote of my life’:

The caption read:

The first vote of my life

We are here to serve

We pray for every servant leader in the world

Kanye’s run to the White House on the Bithday Party ticket has been dogged by allegations that it’s a diversion for votes from the Democratic vote.

Election 2020 Kanye WestElection 2020 Kanye WestPA Images
West strenously denied rumours he and Trump were ‘in cahoots’ in an appearance on Nick Cannon’s podcast, Cannon’s Class.

He said:

People keep on saying, ‘I think that y’all – you and Republicans – are in cahoots’.

Bro, can’t nobody pay me. I’ve got more money than Trump.

After the recent revelations over Trump’s debts, that might possibly be true.

Topics: News, Kanye West, Now, US Election, White House

 