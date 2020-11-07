unilad
US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won

by : Julia Banim on : 07 Nov 2020 17:42
Footage has emerged from New York City that shows people screaming for joy after President-elect Joe Biden’s victory was announced.

Audible screams, claps and whoops of happiness can be heard after the long-awaited results were finally revealed, reflecting the relief of so many in America and, indeed, across the world.

After Donald Trump’s divisive and often controversial presidency, many people are now hoping for a more united country, with President-elect Biden having this week called for unity.

In an address to his supporters on November 4, President-elect Biden told his supporters that it was time ‘to come together as a nation’:

We are campaigning as Democrats, but I will govern as an American president. The presidency, itself, is not a partisan institution.

It’s the one office in this nation that represents everyone and it demands a duty of care for all Americans and that is precisely what I will do.

President-elect Biden managed to win the key battleground of Pennsylvania, his home state, which ultimately propelled him over the 270 electoral college vote threshold needed to enter the highest office in America.

However, President Trump has already come out to refuse the fact that he lost the election, having quickly put out a statement to say ‘this election is far from over’, and that he and his team will be taking the matter to court.

