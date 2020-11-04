US Election 2020: No Result Today As Count Expected To Continue Into Week PA Images

It wouldn’t be 2020 without that extra level of ‘Oh my god what the hell is going on?!’ The US Election result still hasn’t been called and it doesn’t look like it’s coming anytime soon.

No one wants to go over what’s happened in the last year, the last four years, we just want to know. Well, if there’s anything we’ve learned, it’s the eternal patience for something to happen. Sorry. It’s not coming yet.

Voters were faced with difficulty at the polling station like nothing ever seen before – and no that’s not just coronavirus knocking at the door – and we’re still waiting for a result. But despite fears of a premature calling, no one has called it yet.

This morning the United States waits for the votes to be counted from all States.

Here’s a rundown of the current situation:

Joe Biden: 224 Electoral College votes, 65,207,415 votes.

Donald Trump: 213 Electoral College votes, 63,443,149 votes.

In terms of key states, Donald Trump has retained Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania gaining key electoral college votes.

However, Joe Biden has managed to flip what is considered a key state in Arizona, while he leads in Virginia, while taking California and New York.

The race for control for the Senate and the House of Representatives is also up in the air. At the time of writing, the Republicans sit 47-46 in a race to 51 for the Senate, and the Democrats lead 171-165 (218 to win) in the House.

Settle down for the long haul. Due to the increased mail-in ballots we could see results being announced in the next few days at the very best estimate.