US Election 2020: Police Arrest Armed Man Reportedly Planning To Attack Counting Centre In Philadelphia

US Election 2020: Police Arrest Armed Man Reportedly Planning To Attack Counting Centre ABC6 News

Police have arrested a man after receiving a tip about a group of people planning to attack a vote counting centre in Philadelphia.

As the United States waits to find out whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be named the next president, election workers in facilities across the country continue to tally the votes.

Police were on the scene at Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday night, November 5, after receiving a tip that a group of people, possibly a family, were travelling to Philadelphia from Virginia to attack the Convention Center where votes were being counted.

See footage from the scene below:

The group were said to be armed and driving a Hummer. Footage from a police helicopter showed officers shining their torches through the windows of a grey-coloured Hummer parked on the side of the road in Center City.

Police at the scene later handcuffed a man and took him into custody, saying he or another man he was with was armed, ABC6 News reports. At the time of writing it is unclear whether the man is connected with the attack investigation.

According to CBS News, police are holding two men as the investigation continues.

Police arrest man in Philadelphia ABC6 News

Workers inside the Convention Center continue to count the votes, despite the facility being the apparent target of the attack and the focus of protests.

Both Biden and Trump supporters have been gathering outside counting centres to make their voices heard, with many Republicans calling for the count to stop while Democrats argue that every vote needs to be counted.

Voters have their eyes on Pennsylvania as workers continue to tally the votes, with more than 90% having been counted so far.

President Donald Trump PA Images

Though there is no result yet, Trump has already falsely claimed to have won the state. His campaign also attempted to stop the count under claims that city officials were not giving Republican count observers access to the room being used to record votes.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani claimed Philadelphia’s ballot counting was ‘a concerted effort of the crooks who run the Democratic Party’, despite the fact the counting is overseen by a bipartisan commission.

Joe Biden PA Images

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf told the LA Times the state would ‘fight every single attempt to disenfranchise voters and continue to administer a free and fair election.’ He added: ‘Our election officials at the state and local level should be free to do their jobs without intimidation or attacks.’