US Election 2020: Pollsters Who Predicted 2016 Election Result Predict Trump Victory

Even in the year 2020 we’re still feeling the effects of the 2016 election, the one that no one predicted. And yet a few did.

Pollsters the Trafalgar Group, from Atlanta, Georgia, correctly predicted Donald Trump’s electoral college victory.

Not only that that, the Trafalgar Group were the only ones to predict Trump taking battleground states Pennsylvania and Michigan, and that he would take North Carolina and Florida. Something most over pollsters got wrong in 2016.

It’s no secret Trump’s ratings have been in the dumps throughout his presidency, and Biden has seen a lead in the polls since the race to the White House began.

However, the Trafalgar Group’s Robert Cahaly has explained to The Hill something that suggests the incumbent could be keeping his heels kicked up on the desk in the Oval Office.

He said:

There are more [shy Trump voters] than last time and it’s not even a contest.

However the Trafalgar Group’s methods have been called into question.

Jon McHenry, a Republican pollster with North Star Opinion Research, said:

[Trafalgar] doesn’t disclose their ‘proprietary digital methods’ so I can’t really evaluate what they’re doing. They’re far enough out on a limb that a year from now, we’ll all remember if they were very right or very wrong.

As the polls close, it’s just a matter of time to see whether they’ve called it or not.