US Election 2020: The World Reacts To President-Elect Joe Biden

US Election 2020: The World Reacts To President-Elect Biden PA

As America comes to terms with Joe Biden winning the US election, people all over the world are congratulating the next president of the United States.

From commuters in Washington DC honking their horns outside the White House to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau tweeting, it’s clear this election means a whole lot to many people.

Footage of Kamala Harris, the next vice president, celebrating the election result quickly went viral, as she was caught on camera speaking to Joe Biden and congratulating their achievement. The video, posted on Twitter, was simply captioned, ‘We did it, @JoeBiden.’

Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, released a statement saying, ‘Today marks the dawning of a new day of hope for America. A record-shattering 75 million Americans cast their ballots to elect Joe Biden President of the United States – a historic victory that has handed Democrats a mandate for action.’

As well as an official statement, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tweeted, ‘Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.’

Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 US election, called the result ‘a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America’. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a statement calling the US the UK’s ‘most important ally’, adding he’s looking forward to working with Biden and Harris on ‘our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security’.

Of course, as Biden served as his vice president from 2009 to 2017, it was only natural for Barack Obama to congratulate the new president-elect.

Obama wrote:

I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.

Obama said they have ‘won a historic and decisive victory’, and added he knows Biden will ‘do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote’.

Another former president, Bill Clinton, wrote, ‘America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-elect and Vice President-elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!’

Former president Jimmy Carter also congratulated Biden and Harris, saying in statement, ‘Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation.’