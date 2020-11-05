US Election 2020: Trump Has Just Announced He Will Legally Challenge Every Biden-Claimed State PA Images

Donald Trump has claimed he will legally challenge the result in every state Democratic candidate Joe Biden has won.

Taking to Twitter, the Republican wrote: ‘All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!’

Trump’s followers have been continuously trying to raise suspicions about voter fraud and the vote counting over the last couple of days.

For example, right-wing publications such as the Federalist have tried to raise suspicions about voting in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, claiming that the Democratic Party are ‘trying to steal the election.’

They say that between Tuesday night, November 3, and Wednesday morning, November 4, Biden was reported to have received 138,339 votes in Michigan and Trump got none, in an overnight dump, therefore it must be fraudulent. It was, however, later reported that the results were part of a ‘data error’.

One clip, which has been doing the rounds on social media, appears to show Eric Trump setting fire to a bag filled with around 80 ballot papers. However, officials in Virginia, where the video was recorded, have issued a statement saying the so-called ballots in the video had no official markings, so were just samples.

It comes after the president took to Twitter on Thursday, November 5, to write: ‘STOP THE COUNT!’ amid unsubstantiated claims from his administration that the voting system has fallen victim to fraud.

On Wednesday evening, November 4, swathes of Republican poll challengers stormed the TCF Center in Detroit, demanding that voters ‘stop the count,’ after dozens were asked to leave the room and not re-enter because it was full to capacity.

Trump supporters appeared to insist it was unjust that they were being kept out of the room, despite the fact Democratic challengers were also asked to leave. Legally, just 134 challengers from each group are allowed in the counting at once.

According to the Detroit Free Press, staff at the counting centre were forced to put paper up on the glass windows to block the view, after people began recording them on their mobile phones.

Final results are yet to be announced in several of the key swing states, including Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

