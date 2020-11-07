unilad
US Election 2020: Trump Just Said He Won The Election During Latest Twitter Rant

by : Cameron Frew on : 07 Nov 2020 22:04
US Election 2020: Trump Just Said He Won The Election During Latest Twitter Rant

Donald Trump has launched his first Twitter rant after losing the election to President-elect Joe Biden. He’s saying he won, again.

Biden secured victory in Pennsylvania, following the late counting of mail-in ballots heavily in favour of the Democrats, which pushed him over the 270 votes required to secure the presidency.

Trump has been repeatedly criticising absentee ballots, dubbing them ‘fraudulent’ and ‘illegal’ without any evidence behind his claims.

Trump’s most recent tweet prior to news of Biden’s win being announced read, ‘I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!’

In one of his new tweets, the ‘lame duck’ president alleges his campaign’s observers ‘were not allowed into the counting rooms… I won the election, got 71,000,000 legal votes’.

He added: ‘Bad things happened which our observers were not allowed to see. Never happened before.’ Trump has yet to fully elaborate on or provide any evidence for the ‘bad things’ he suggests in his claims. ‘Millions of mail-in ballots were sent to people who never asked for them,’ he wrote, again with no evidence.

In a separate tweet, pushing his ‘legal vote’ numbers – a distinction that’s entirely redundant due to absentee ballots being completely legal – he wrote, ‘71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President!’

In terms of the popular vote, Biden amassed more than 74 million votes, beating Barack Obama in 2008. If taking AP’s Arizona projection into account, which some publications thought too close to call, he’s reached 284 electoral votes at the time of writing.

Trump also issued a statement pledging to not concede the election ‘until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve’.

With no evidence, we must reiterate, he wrote, ‘It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters.’

Biden is due to make his first presidential address at 8.00pm ET (1.00am GMT).

