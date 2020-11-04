US Election 2020: Trump Versus Biden Follow The Election Live Here

PA Images

12:44AM GMT: Biden Lands Another Victory In Virginia

Biden has secured another victory in Virginia, as per AFP, increasing his vote-count to 13.

12:39AM GMT: Trump Wins West Virginia

Trump has secured another victory in West Virginia, according to AFP. Trump now has 24 votes, to Biden’s three.

12:30AM GMT: Key Pollsters Predict Trump Victory

Key pollsters have predicted Trump to secure a second term. Robert C. Cahaly from the Trafalgar Group – which had Trump winning the 2016 election – estimates the current POTUS to win 303 votes to Biden’s 235.

12:16AM GMT: Biden Secures First Victory Of Election Night

Joe Biden has secured his first victory in the state of Vermont, according to AP. Biden now has three Electoral College votes, while Trump has eight.

12:11AM GMT: Trump To Win Kentucky And Indiana

US President Donald Trump has won in Kentucky and Indiana, as per early projections. AP has Trump winning Kentucky, while CNN has the current POTUS securing Indiana.

12:00AM GMT: First Polls Have Closed In Record-Breaking Presidential Election

Election 2020 Biden PA Images

The first polls have closed in the US presidential election. Prior to Election Day, more than 102 million voters cast their ballots, either by mail-in or early in-person voting – a record-breaking turnout, indicating large numbers to come.

As of 7PM ET/12AM GMT, polling stations in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia have closed. Read more here.

How does the US presidential election actually work?

Donald Trump PA Images

While millions across the nation have picked their choice for the next President of the United States, the winning candidate won’t secure the White House with the most votes. Rather than the popular vote, the US voting system all comes down to the Electoral College, which we’ve explained here.

Will we find out the results tonight?

Results will start coming once the first polls close at 7PM ET/GMT. However, due to the uptick in mail-in voting this year as a result of the current pandemic, the outcome of the election may not be fully known. We’ve explained why here.

When do the polls close across the US?

As results from each state begin to trickle in throughout Election Night, it’s important to know when the polls close across the country – particularly in battleground states like Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania. We’ve gathered all the times for you below, alongside the number of Electoral College votes for each state.

7PM ET/12AM GMT

Georgia (16), Indiana (11), Kentucky (8), South Carolina (9), Vermont (3), Virginia (13)

7:30PM ET/12:30AM GMT

North Carolina (15), Ohio (18), West Virginia (5)

8PM ET/1AM GMT

Alabama (9), Connecticut (7), District of Columbia (3), Delaware (3), Florida (29), Illinois (20), Massachusetts (11), Maryland (10), Maine (4), Missouri (10), Mississippi (6), New Hampshire (4), New Jersey (14), Oklahoma (7), Pennsylvania (20), Rhode Island (4), Tennessee (11)

9PM ET/2AM GMT

Arizona (11), Colorado (9), Kansas (6), Louisiana (8), Michigan (16), Minnesota (10), North Dakota (3),Nebraska (5), New Mexico (5), New York (29), South Dakota (3), Texas (38), Wisconsin (10), Wyoming (3)

10PM ET/3AM GMT

Iowa (6), Montana (3), Nevada (6), Utah (6)

11PM ET/4AM GMT

California (55), Idaho (4), Oregon (7), Washington (12)

12AM ET/5AM GMT

Hawaii (4)

1AM ET/6AM GMT

Alaska (3)

Stay tuned as UNILAD brings you the latest updates from Election Night 2020 in the US.