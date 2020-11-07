US Election 2020: Trump Was Golfing When The Biden Result Was Called
Shortly after President Donald Trump falsely tweeted ‘I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!’, he apparently headed out to play a round of golf.
Known to be a keen golfer, Trump was spotted sporting golf spikes, slacks, a windbreaker and a white MAGA cap as he got into a Secret Service SUV outside the White House at around 10am EST. This was about one hour before the news broke that he would not be re-elected.
It’s believed Trump was playing golf at one of his golf courses in Sterling, Virginia, at the exact moment that it was announced President-elect Joe Biden had won the 2020 US Presidential Election.
As reported by Metro, this marks Trump’s 307th visit to a golf course during his four years in the White House.
He has previously made it clear that he will not accept a Biden presidency without a fight, making the following statement this afternoon:
The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.
In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.
President-elect Biden has today thanked the American people for electing him, promising to be a ‘President for all Americans’.
