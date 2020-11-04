US Election 2020: Trump Wins Florida, A Key State For An Election Victory

PA Images

Incumbent US President Donald Trump is projected to win Florida, a key battleground state in the fight for the White House.

Florida is considered the biggest swing state in the US. At 29 seats, it doesn’t have the highest number of electors – that goes to California’s 55 – but it’s often cited as the biggest indicator of who’ll win the election. Trump has won in Florida, as per AP and NBC News.

For every president, bar the 1964 election, Florida has been a winning state. Also, no Republican candidate since Calvin Coolidge, almost 100 years ago, has become president without winning Florida. Back in 2016, Trump managed to edge a victory over Hillary Clinton by two percentage points.

Trump’s win in the Sunshine State has been projected by the Fox News Decision Desk and AP, securing him a further 29 votes. Biden currently has 223 votes, while Trump has 174.

Voting turnout has been massive from the get-go, with more than 102 million people casting their ballots prior to Election Day.

In Florida, 9.4 million people voted back in 2016, representing 75% of all eligible voters in the state. Earlier on November 3, turnout already surpassed the previous figures, sending the nation on course for its largest turnout in more than a century.

Florida is also particularly important this year due to its acceptance of early counts. While some states, such as Michigan and Pennsylvania, haven’t permitted mail-in ballots to be counted prior to Election Day, Florida afforded officials 22 days to sort votes, meaning results could come out of the state rather quickly.

Trump also won in Ohio, which has predicted every president since the 1964.

Follow our liveblog for the latest information on the US election.