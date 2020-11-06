US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again

Trump Cut By MSNBC MSNBC

US President Donald Trump was cut off by several major TV networks after making his ‘most dishonest speech ever’.

If taking AP‘s Arizona projection into account, Joe Biden currently stands at 264 votes, while Trump has 214. A number of states have yet to be confirmed, such as Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada.

The POTUS has been taking aim at Biden’s rising lead via mail-in ballots, citing a ‘fraud on the American public’ without any evidence. In his latest press conference, he doubled down on the baseless narrative that the Democrats are trying to ‘steal the election’, leading many news networks to take action.

Check out one network cutting Trump off below:

MSNBC, ABC, CBS, CNBC and NBC all cut away from the president’s statement. CNN aired it in full, adding the caption: ‘WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE, TRUMP SAYS HE’S BEING CHEATED.’ One of its reporters, Daniel Dale, also tweeted: ‘I’ve read or watched all of Trump’s speeches since 2016. This is the most dishonest speech he has ever given.’

Trump first said:

I’d like to provide the American people with an update on our efforts to protect the integrity of our very important 2020 election. If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late, we’re looking to them very strongly, but a lot of votes came in late.

At this point, after just 35 seconds, MSNBC cut to anchor Brian Williams, who said: ‘Here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the President of the United States but correcting the President of the United States. There are no illegal votes that we know of, there has been no Trump victory that we know of.’

He added: ‘We just can’t have it. It was not rooted in reality and, at this point in where our country is, it’s dangerous.’

After cutting him off, CNBC’s Shepard Smith said: ‘What the President of the United States is saying, in large part, is absolutely untrue… we’re not gonna allow it to keep going, because it’s not true.’

Lester Holt, the anchor on NBC Nightly News, also cut away from the conference and said: ‘We have to interrupt here, because the president made a number of false statements, including the notion that there has been fraudulent voting. There has been no evidence of that.’

When ABC cut away to anchor David Muir, he said there was ‘a lot to fact-check’, asking reporter Jon Karl to help ‘discern what he’s talking about’.

Karl said there was ‘simply no evidence that’s been presented in any of these states that there are illegal votes he is talking about something, making an allegation with absolutely no evidence whatsoever’.

Fox News also aired the statement in full, with its chief White House correspondent John Roberts and anchor Bret Baier agreeing there hadn’t been any evidence of fraud.

CNN’s anchor Anderson Cooper also added: ‘That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. We see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realising his time is over.’

Trump has since shared clips of the conference on his Twitter – however, the platform has added a slew of warnings across his tweets, noting they might be ‘misleading about an election or other civic process’.