US Ends Investigation Into Haunting Jim Crow-Era Murder Following Claim Key Witness Lied

The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has ended its investigation into the Jim Crow-era murder of Emmett Till following claims a key witness lied about their story.

Till was just 14 years old when he was brutally murdered in 1955 while visiting family in Mississippi, where he had been accused of flirting with then-20-year-old Carolyn Bryant Donham.

Witnesses claimed Till whistled at Donham as she left a market, and in 1955 Donham testified Till grabbed her hand and her waist and propositioned her, saying that he had been with ‘white women before’.

In 2017, Professor Timothy Tyson shared a seemingly key piece of evidence that saw Donham recant some of her story during a 2008 interview she’d had with Tyson. When Donham was questioned about her trial testimony, Tyson claimed Donham said ‘that part’s not true’.

Following Tyson’s claims, federal investigators spoke to Donham with the hopes of determining whether she really had recanted her previous testimony in the interview, according to sources familiar with the investigation cited by CNN.

If Donham admitted to recanting her story, investigators wanted to know what other evidence she could offer which may shed light on her own role in Till’s killing, or in identifying others who might be culpable.

In a memo released this week, the DoJ said, ‘A recantation would directly contradict both her testimony at the state proceedings in 1955 and the statements she provided to the FBI during the previous investigation.’

Upon being questioned, however, Donham denied to investigators that she had recanted her testimony.

Investigators faced more issues when it became apparent that the most damning statements Tyson attributed to Donham had not been recorded, and when the professor failed to give a consistent statement on whether a recording had been made in the first place.

Tyson reportedly took some notes of the conversation he’d had with Donham, but he could not provide a firm timeline of when her confession reportedly happened.

The DoJ explained:

These facts would preclude the government from proving, beyond a reasonable doubt, that [Donham] recanted her previous testimony when speaking with Tyson, and therefore that she lied to the FBI when she denied having done so.

The DoJ admitted that there ‘remains considerable doubt as to the credibility of [Donham’s] original account of what happened inside the store’, but said there ‘is no witness the government could now call to disprove her account’.

Tyson has insisted that his ‘reporting is rock solid’, and explained that he didn’t share the apparent evidence until 2017 because ‘nothing Carolyn Bryant Donham said in [their] two interviews implicated any living person, including herself’.

He added, ‘At the time I did not think them particularly newsworthy.’

One of Till’s cousins, Ollie Gordon, has said they must ‘move forward so that these particular hate crimes will not continue to be done’.