US Fossil Fuel Companies Received At Least $8.2 Billion In Tax Breaks Last Year

US fossil fuel companies received billions in tax benefits last year as part of the country’s coronavirus relief measures.

Seventy-seven firms received a total of $8.2 billion from the US government last year, five of which got additional paycheck protection program benefits totalling more than $30 million.

The company to have received the most was Marathon Petroleum, which received a whopping $2.1 billion in tax benefits.

Despite receiving the stacks of cash, a large majority of these companies still let thousands of their employees go.

According to The Guardian, almost 60,000 people have been laid-off from fossil fuel firms since the beginning of the pandemic, Marathon Petroleum included. 1,920 of the Ohio-based firm’s employees have allegedly been laid-off while its chief executive made $15.5 million last year.

This completely contradicts the firms’ claims for needing the tax benefits as many said that ‘fossil fuels are a necessary engine of employment and succeed on an equal playing field in the free market’, Bailout Watch reports, yet thousands of the industry’s workers have been left jobless.

A spokesperson for Marathon Petroleum has since defended the company’s actions and expressed that it had made a ‘difficult decision’ in letting members of its staff go.

The statement read, as per The Guardian, ‘These difficult decisions were part of a broader, comprehensive effort, which also included implementing strict capital discipline and overall expense management to lower our cost structure, to improve the company’s resiliency, and re-position it for long-term success.’

The spokesperson added that the firm looks forward to ‘better days ahead’ as the US emerges from the pandemic.

Chris Kuveke, a researcher at Bailout Watch, said he isn’t surprised that these fossil fuel companies have taken advantage of the benefits they received from the government, and that he was ‘horrified’ by the amount of people who have lost their jobs.

He continued:

Last year’s stimulus was about keeping the economy going, but these companies didn’t use these resources to retain their workers. These are companies that are polluting the environment, increasing the deadliness of the pandemic and letting go of their workers.

Addressing the millions of dollars the fossil fuel’s executives made last year, Kuveke added, ‘They had no problem paying their executives for good performance when they didn’t perform well. There is no problem with working Americans retaining their jobs but I don’t believe we should subsidize an industry that has been supported by the government for the past 100 years.’

‘It’s time to stop subsidizing them and start facing the climate crisis,’ he concluded.