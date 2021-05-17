US Government Releasing UFO Report Next Month

Touch of Light (CC-BY-4.0)/US Department of Defense

Next month, US intelligence agencies will share everything they know about UFOs with Congress.

Outlined in last year’s $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill under the Intelligence Authorization Act, the Senate intelligence committee tasked the director of National Intelligence and the secretary of defense with gathering all resources on UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena.

Advert 10

While the CIA already released some files in January, the full report is due next month. It’s currently unclear how much of its contents will be available to the public.

Christopher Mellon, former deputy assistant secretary of defense, was responsible for leaking the three Navy UFO videos – featuring the now-famous Gimbal footage – to The New York Times, before the Pentagon released the declassified videos itself.

He told CBS’ 60 Minutes: ‘It’s bizarre and unfortunate that someone like myself has to do something like that to get a national security issue like this on the agenda… we knew and understood that you had to go to the public, get the public interested to get Congress interested, to then circle back to the Defense Department and get them to start taking a look at it.’

Advert 10

The report will include data gathered by the Office of Naval Intelligence, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force and the FBI, as well as explaining past or present national security threats, global culpability and ‘an interagency process for ensuring timely data collection and centralised analysis of all unidentified aerial phenomena reporting for the Federal Government.’

While the report itself will be unclassified, it may also include a ‘classified annex’ – regrettably, this will hold the most interesting stories and findings.

Nick Pope, a former UFO investigator for the UK’s Ministry of Defence, previously told UNILAD: ‘They’ve asked for an unclassified report. If the media and public get any of this, that’s all they’ll get. Not even that, maybe just a summary of it. It can have a classified annex, and that’s where the good stuff is going to buried.’

Advert 10

Florida Senator Marco Rubio called for a detailed analysis into UFO sightings after receiving classified briefings. ‘There’s a stigma on Capitol Hill. I mean, some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and some kinda, you know, giggle when you bring it up. But I don’t think we can allow the stigma to keep us from having an answer to a very fundamental question,’ he said.

Rubio added: ‘I want us to take it seriously and have a process to take it seriously. I want us to have a process to analyse the data every time it comes in. That there be a place where this is cataloged and constantly analysed, until we get some answers. Maybe it has a very simple answer. Maybe it doesn’t.’