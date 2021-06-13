US Has Already Suffered 270 Mass Shootings This Year

PA Images

Following recent violence in Texas, Georgia and Illinois, the US has suffered a total of 270 mass shootings this year alone.

On Friday, June 11, five people were injured in a shooting in Dallas, including a four-year-old girl. Later that night, over in Savannah, a shooting saw one person killed and seven others injured, including a two-year-old and 13-year-old.

Advert 10

In the early hours the next day, at least 13 people were injured in a shooting in downtown Austin, with two in critical condition. Later on Saturday, two gunmen opened fire in Chicago, killing one woman and injuring nine others.

The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which ‘four or more people shot and/or killed in a single incident, at the same general time/location not including the shooter.’ Since June 1, there’s been 28 mass shootings, totalling 270 since the start of the year.

Of those lost as a result of the shootings, 133 have been children and 552 have been teenagers aged between 12-17. More than 8,800 people across the US have been killed as a result of gun violence, with 10,824 people taking their own lives.

Advert 10

‘It’s very disturbing what we’re seeing across the country and the level of gun violence that we’re seeing across the country. It’s disturbing and it’s senseless,’ Savannah Chief of Police Roy Minter Jr. said, as per AP.

‘There was a hope this might simply be a statistical blip that would start to come down. That hasn’t happened. And that’s what really makes chiefs worry that we may be entering a new period where we will see a reversal of 20 years of declines in these crimes,’ Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, also said.

Yesterday also marked five years since the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida, where a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 more.

Advert 10

Featured Image Credit: PA Images