US Has Reported At Least 225 Mass Shootings Just This Year

PA Images

The United States is on track to record its deadliest-ever year for gun violence, with more than 225 mass shootings reported in the first five months of 2021 alone.

Data from the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks mass shootings across the US, shows that 17,000 people have been killed in gun-related violence this year, with more than 12,000 injured.

Advert 10

The rate of mass shootings in 2021 far outpaces previous record-setting years, with 148 reported at the same point in 2020. The 225 shootings logged by the Gun Violence Archive so far this year is more than double the number recorded in the first five months of 2018, showing what appears to be a dangerous acceleration in the rate of gun violence.

PA Images

Based on previous annual trends, the rate of mass shootings – which the GVA defines as involving four or more victims excluding the shooter – is expected to only increase as the year goes on, with Insider reporting that deaths and injuries as a result of gun violence have historically peaked in the summer months.

According to the Giffords Law Center – a gun control advocacy group founded by former US Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was seriously injured in a mass shooting in 2011 – on average 200 people are non-fatally injured by firearms every single day, with recent CDC data finding Americans are more likely to die in a shooting than in a car crash.

Advert 10

PA Images

The most recent mass shooting recorded this year was one of the deadliest, with nine people killed in a railyard in San Jose, California on Wednesday, May 26, by an employee who had previously been detained by US border officials after they discovered books on terrorism and ‘hateful writings’ about his workplace, CNN reports.

In a statement, President Joe Biden renewed calls for Congress to introduce gun control legislation, saying, ‘Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more.’