US Hits Record Daily High Of More Than 140,000 Coronavirus Cases PA Images

The US has hit a record number of coronavirus cases recorded in a single day.

On Wednesday, November 11, the country recorded 140,000 new COVID-19 infections and a further 1,893 deaths – the highest daily death rate in the country since the beginning of May.

The grim milestone also marked the ninth day the US has surpassed the 100,000 mark in terms of new cases.

The news comes as some officials vowed to reinstate restrictions as the country heads into a cold winter, which could see a rapid growth in the spread of the virus.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has instructed all venues with alcohol licenses, including restaurants, to close at 10pm, although businesses will be given the opportunity to provide takeaway sales from outside the venue after that. Gyms will also have to close their doors at 10pm and private gatherings for more than 10 people at a time will be banned, from Friday, November 13.

‘If these measures aren’t sufficient to slow the spread, we will turn the valve more and part of that would be reducing the number of people in indoor dining,’ Cuomo said, as per NBC New York.

‘If that doesn’t work, if numbers keep going crazy, there are some scientists who believe we should close down. I hope that doesn’t happen.’

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has already announced he will bring restrictions back, as hospitals in the state struggle to cope with the number of admissions, coupled with staff shortages.

From Sunday, November 15, people in Indiana will be limited to gatherings of between 25 to 50 people, depending on the risk level of that particular area. Business owners are also being urged to encourage social distancing between customers and display more signs instructing people to wear masks.

‘Unfortunately, too many of us, and around the country, have let our guards down, and either assumed we won’t get it or if we do, so be it, we’ll get through it, without any more universal consideration to what these multiplying numbers have on others and our system of care,’ Holcomb said at a press conference, as per the Indy Star.

Since the pandemic began, more than 241,700 people in America have died from coronavirus, and it’s projected that a further 100,000 will lose their lives in the next two months, according to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, via CNN.