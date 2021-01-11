US House Confirms It's Asking Pence To Invoke 25th Amendment To Remove Trump Today PA Images

The US House of Representatives will officially call on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from power today, January 11, saying that if he does not, they will move forward with impeachment.

In a letter to colleagues, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi confirmed Democrats would introduce a resolution calling on Pence and the cabinet to confirm whether or not they plan to trigger the 25th Amendment ‘within 24 hours’. If Pence refuses, the House would effectively have the green light to introduce articles of impeachment.

Advert 10

Pelosi wrote:

In protecting our Constitution and our democracy, we will act with urgency, because this president represents an imminent threat to both. As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this president is intensified and so is the immediate need for action.

The 25th Amendment is designed to allow the powers of the presidency to be transferred if the sitting president is ‘incapacitated’ or otherwise unfit for office. The Amendment requires the support of the vice president and a majority of the cabinet, and although it would likely be contested by Trump, experts have said that the process would effectively ‘run out the clock’ on his presidency.

Advert 10

Meanwhile, Democrats are coalescing around plans to impeach Trump for ‘high crimes and misdemeanours,’ with 210 of the 222 Democratic Congressmen and women already signed on to the impeachment resolution.

Mike Pence at White House press conference PA Images

Reports over the weekend have suggested the vice president currently does not support plans to invoke the 25th Amendment, but is leaving it open as an option should Trump become more unstable in the run up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

In television interviews on Sunday, leading House Democrat Jim Clyburn said that he thought it was ‘unlikely’ Pence would agree to the plan set out by Democrats, but was confident that Trump could become the first ever president to be impeached twice as early as Wednesday. If this were to happen, Trump would face a trial in the Senate, which would likely be delayed until after Biden’s inauguration.

Advert 10

Impeachment requires a two thirds majority to pass. While this process would mean Trump would be able to see out the remaining nine days of his term, if successful, impeachment would effectively ban him from ever running for office again.