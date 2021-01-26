US House Delivers Article Of Impeachment To Senate

PA Images

The House has delivered the article of impeachment to the Senate for a trial of former US president Donald Trump.

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives earlier this month in connection with the Capitol riots on January 6, which led to the death of five people, including one police officer. Trump was charged with incitement of insurrection for his troubling rhetoric at the time of the siege.

Impeachment generally pertains to the removal of a president from power. However, as Trump has already left the White House following Joe Biden’s election win, the former president could still be convicted and barred from holding federal office ever again.

A total of 10 Republicans joined the House Democrats in charging Trump in his historic second impeachment. In order to be convicted, the Senate needs a two-thirds majority. However, if successful, the chamber could vote on a federal office ban for life, which would only require a simple majority.

This is easier to accomplish now, with the Democrats in control of Congress. However, the party still needs 17 Republicans to vote in favour of convicting, something senior lawmakers doubt being a possibility.

For example, Texas Senator John Cornyn, aired concerns over putting past presidents on trial, saying as per AP: ‘Could we go back and try President Obama?’

While speaking to CNN yesterday, January 25, Biden said the impeachment trial ‘has to happen’, saying there would be ‘a worse effect if it didn’t happen’.

However, he’s also sceptical of Republicans teaming up with the Democrats to convict, adding: ‘The Senate has changed since I was there, but it hasn’t changed that much.’

There were concerns from the outset of Biden’s administration that piling effort into Trump’s conviction would take focus away from implementing the president’s policies and legislation, especially in the wake of his wave of executive orders undoing some of Trump’s most notorious movies.

Biden said: ‘This nation also remains in the grip of a deadly virus and a reeling economy. I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation.’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a stark view of ditching the impeachment, saying: ‘The fact is, the president of the United States committed an act of incitement of insurrection. I don’t think it’s very unifying to say… oh, let’s just forget it and move on. That’s not how you unify.’

