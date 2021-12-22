US Inmates Released Due To Covid Will Not Be Sent Back To Prison

Alamy

Thousands of inmates released because of Covid will be allowed to stay at home and avoid a return to prison.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the US government passed the CARES Act, which allowed the release of some prisoners based on their age, health and length of sentence.

Devised to reduce the prison population at a time when covid was spreading quickly among inmates, thousands of prisoners were sent home to complete their sentences even though some still had years left to serve.

The future of inmates with time still left on their sentence was uncertain, with the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel issuing the opinion during the final month of the Trump administration that once the emergency was over the Bureau of Prisons ‘must recall prisoners’.

PA Images

That opinion has now been reversed, as per NBC News Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Bureau of Prisons to allow federal inmates released because of the pandemic to stay at home rather than having to return to their prison cells at some point in the future.

Garland said in a statement, ‘Thousands of people on home confinement have reconnected with their families, have found gainful employment, and have followed the rules.

‘We will exercise our authority so that those who have made rehabilitative progress and complied with the conditions of home confinement, and who in the interests of justice should be given an opportunity to continue transitioning back to society, are not unnecessarily returned to prison.’

Alamy

The Straits Times reports that Justice Department figures show more than 35,000 people were released from prisons to home confinement because of the pandemic, and more than 2,800 had long enough sentences that they would have had to go back into prison if the original opinion had stood.

Now they will be able to continue their rehabilitation at home without the looming threat of a return to prison, especially when many had got jobs and followed the rules.